Weather Alert

...CURRENT POOR AIR QUALITY FOR PARTICLE POLLUTION... CURRENT PARTICLE POLLUTION (I.E "PM 2.5" OR "PM FINE") CONCENTRATIONS ARE BEING OBSERVED IN THE MEMPHIS METROPOLITAN AREA AT HIGH LEVELS. IF THESE CONCENTRATION LEVELS WERE TO CONTINUE THROUGH MIDNIGHT THIS EVENING, THE AREA WOULD BE UNDER CODE ORANGE CONDITIONS. ALTHOUGH THE AREA MONITORS HAVE BEEN REPORTING "CODE ORANGE" LEVEL CONDITIONS SINCE 1PM YESTERDAY (SUNDAY), AN OFFICIAL CODE ORANGE ADVISORY WAS UNABLE TO BE ISSUED DUE TO THE WAY THAT PM 2.5 IS MEASURED. IT IS A DAILY AVERAGE THAT IS MEASURED FROM MIDNIGHT TO MIDNIGHT. PM 2.5 MONITORS IN SHELBY COUNTY, TN, CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR AND DESOTO COUNTY, MS HAVE ALL BEEN AVERAGING "CODE ORANGE"-LIKE CONCENTRATIONS SINCE YESTERDAY. THE SOURCE FOR THIS ELEVATED PARTICLE POLLUTION SITUATION IS SAHARAN DUST THAT WAS TRANSPORTED BY HIGH-ALTITUDE WINDS IN THE ATMOSPHERE. AS THE DUST MOVED OVER THE GULF OF MEXICO, IT WRAPPED AROUND A HIGH PRESSURE SYSTEM. THE HIGH PRESSURE CENTER DIRECTED THE DUST OVER THE SOUTH-CENTRAL U.S. AND ALLOWED IT TO REACH THE SURFACE OF THE EARTH. AT THIS POINT, SHORT-TERM MODELS ARE SHOWING THAT THIS TREND SHOULD CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THE DAY FOR MONDAY. A FORECAST UPDATE WILL BE ISSUED THIS AFTERNOON FOR TUESDAY. SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON INTO EARLY THIS EVENING, WHICH COULD LOWER THE CONCENTRATION LEVELS. HIGH HUMIDITY LEVELS INCREASE THE LIKELIHOOD OF HIGH PARTICLE POLLUTION LEVELS AS THE MICROSCOPIC PARTICLES (2.5 MICRONS OR LESS) BOND WITH WATER VAPOR AND REMAIN SUSPENDED IN THE AIR FOR EXTENDED PERIODS OF TIME. SINCE THE MATA AIR QUALITY PROGRAM IS RELATED TO OZONE, MATA BUS AND TROLLEY FARES ARE NOT DISCOUNTED TO 25-CENTS TODAY (MONDAY). CODE ORANGE PM 2.5 CONDITIONS CAN BE HARMFUL TO THE PUBLIC, ESPECIALLY PEOPLE CONSIDERED TO BE THE "SENSITIVE GROUPS". THIS INCLUDES PEOPLE WITH LUNG (ASTHMA, EMPHYSEMA, ETC.) AND HEART CONDITIONS (ARRHYTHMIA, HEART DISEASE, ETC.), THE VERY YOUNG, THE ELDERLY, AND PEOPLE WHO EXERT THEMSELVES FOR EXTENDED PERIODS OF TIME OUTDOORS. IF A PERSON EXPERIENCES DIZZINESS, SHORTNESS OF BREATH, EXTREME FATIGUE, CHEST PAIN, OR OTHER IRREGULAR LUNG OR HEART CONDITIONS, PLEASE SEEK MEDICAL ATTENTION. FOR MORE INFORMATION CONCERNING AIR QUALITY, CONTACT ONE OF THE FOLLOWING: SCHD POLLUTION CONTROL AT (901) 222-9599 OR WWW.SHELBYTNHEALTH.COM OR THE EPA AIRNOW WEBSITE AT WWW.AIRNOW.GOV.