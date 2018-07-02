Though the college basketball season is still months away, the University of Memphis is steadily adding to its basketball roster. Just recently, the Tigers landed former Louisville Cardinals’ forward Lance Thomas.
Colorado Springs, Colorado – Memphis’ nickname is the Bluff City; however, it is only 337 feet above sea level and has no bearings on an athlete’s endurance. Unlike in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where many of the players at the Team USA U18 camp found themselves gasping for air and looking …
Colorado Springs, Colorado — Alex Lomax comes from a neighborhood where only the strong-minded can survive, the Binghampton neighborhood of Memphis. The area is notoriously known for its struggles with gun violence, drugs and poverty, but residents of Binghampton are proud to call it home.
Tiger softball has six games left, or two three-game series, against conference opponents. This weekend, they will face Tulsa at home, and they will play at Houston next weekend before heading to Tampa, Florida, for the American Athletic Conference Tournament.
The University of Memphis baseball team (13-28, 1-11 American Athletic Conference) will try to salvage their sub-par 2018 season with less than 15 games remaining.
Southern Avenue car thefts
Apple released the details of its newest line of phones on Sept. 7, stating on the Apple website that the iPhone 7 will have the “best performance. . . ever in an iPhone,” but one change might make performing the task of listening to music difficult for some users.
High school students endure four years of education, which, for many, are filled with back-to-back homework assignments, weekly exams and limited freedom. However, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. With a diploma in hand and cap tossed, graduates finally take their first steps towar…
If you have not seen the new Star Wars film, here’s your chance. The Student Activities Council is showing Star Wars: The Force Awakens Wednesday as part of the SAC Movie Series. Today’s free showing will be on the UC lawn at 7p.m.
The role of an independent student newspaper at a university is somewhat complicated and often misunderstood, and it starts with the very definition of being independent.
I arrived to the University of Memphis in the fall of 2014. Memphis went 3-9 in 2013, Justin Fuente’s second season as head football coach. I expected to have four years of awful football and have four years of decent basketball, which included watching the Tigers in the NCAA Tournament.
Tubby Smith’s dismissal as the University of Memphis men’s basketball head coach surprised no one who had closely followed the team. The true shock came afterwards when multiple national pundits attacked Memphis, its supporters and the local media for the decision.
The last few decades in higher education have been marked by a dramatic rise in profit-oriented business-like models. This trend, one where students are simply customers, has negative consequences for everyone involved in an institution of higher learning. This is most obviously seen and fel…
Under a giant moose bust wearing a Budweiser baseball cap with protruding antlers and one missing ear, two members of the local band, Pillow Talk, sat for a chat.
A friend and I left a Malco Paradiso showing of Mad Max: Fury Road utterly confused and expressing that we might even want our $12 back.
Blue Tom Records, a student-run record company at the University of Memphis, is hosting its fourth annual Hear 901 Festival at The Bluff on the Highland Strip on Saturday to showcase artists the company is working with this year.
LGBTQ activist, film historian and author Vito Russo, researched the representation of gender and sexual minorities in film from the 1920s to the ‘80s, and he found they are often portrayed as one-dimensional side characters, which he compiled in his book “The Celluloid Closet.” Today, the L…
